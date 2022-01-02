Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post $48.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $40.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $143.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 million to $183.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $177.84 million, with estimates ranging from $159.52 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of KRP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. 258,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $825.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.50%.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 69.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.