Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRC opened at $66.46 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

