Kcash (KCASH) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $111,922.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00019031 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

