Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $35.12

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $37.48. Karooooo shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 1 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
