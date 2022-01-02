Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $35.12

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.12, but opened at $37.48. Karooooo shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

