Karamjit Singh Sandhar Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

TSE:CVE opened at C$15.51 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$7.12 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$31.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.82.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.79.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

