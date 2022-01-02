JustBet Hits Market Capitalization of $434,330.95 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $434,330.95 and $14,391.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.48 or 0.07867813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.96 or 0.99593911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007916 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

