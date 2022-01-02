Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 83.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

