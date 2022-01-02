John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) is Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF comprises 2.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF alerts:

JHMT stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.26. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $75.59 and a 52-week high of $105.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.