JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.74

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.74 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.90 ($0.54). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.54), with a volume of 27,060 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of £68.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.27.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

