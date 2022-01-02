Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Grab has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.