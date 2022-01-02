Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in News were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 256.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 66,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 22.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in News by 110.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 240,104 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. News Co. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.