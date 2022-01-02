Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

