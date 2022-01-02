Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

