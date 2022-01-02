Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.46% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TDV stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89.

