Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.21.

Several brokerages have commented on IVPAF. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS IVPAF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

