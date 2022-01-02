iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1,810.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,378 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 189,693 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

