iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IFRA stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.