iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Lessened by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $84.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47.

