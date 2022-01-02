iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

