iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $476.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.16 and a 1-year high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

