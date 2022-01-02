iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,862 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 879,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $164.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

