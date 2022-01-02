iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,607,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $167.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $169.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

