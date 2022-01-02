iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Cut by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

