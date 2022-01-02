iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 400,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

EWN opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $54.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.