iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 370,304 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,399,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,523,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.