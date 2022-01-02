iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,760,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

