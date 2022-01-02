iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $57,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $89.44 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.