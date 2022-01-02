iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373,515 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $47,092,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.81 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.