iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.