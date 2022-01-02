iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,013,467 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after buying an additional 786,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after buying an additional 671,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

