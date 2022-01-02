IQeon Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00006526 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $16.86 million and $1.70 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005246 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

