Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $520.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $501.08 million to $537.80 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $464.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after buying an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

