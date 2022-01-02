Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $36.04 million and $18,317.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

