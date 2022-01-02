Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.11% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $51,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

