Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,729 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 10.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $277,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

RPV stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $82.27.

