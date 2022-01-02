Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after buying an additional 8,900,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after buying an additional 8,088,088 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,373,000 after buying an additional 3,064,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,697,000 after buying an additional 638,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

