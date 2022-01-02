Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Holdings Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

