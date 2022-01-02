Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line benefits from its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

