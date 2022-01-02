Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 539,506 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.52. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,298,187 shares of company stock worth $96,496,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.