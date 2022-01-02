Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

