InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Buys $50,490.44 in Stock

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 16,393 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $50,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.54. InspireMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InspireMD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 5.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

