Insight Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,718,000 after purchasing an additional 326,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

