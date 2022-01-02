Insight Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 308 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 805,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 312,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.22 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

