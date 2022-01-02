Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Sells $1,079,952.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $26,930,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

