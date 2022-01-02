Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $451,699.92 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $451,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRAA opened at $50.21 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.