Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Sells $135,964.98 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director John H. Fain sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $135,964.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRA Group stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.