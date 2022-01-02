Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $5,358,537.24 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $5,358,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 22,830 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.19, for a total transaction of $5,095,427.70.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $3,901,677.61.

On Thursday, December 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98.

On Friday, December 10th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $217.64 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.28.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

