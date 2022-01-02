Insider Selling: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Sells 5,430 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig Felenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

LIND stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

