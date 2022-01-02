Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Sells 822 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck sold 822 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $12,642.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 327.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

