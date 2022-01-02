Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells $329,086.81 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMC opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

